First Pacific Financial Purchases 1,091 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $233.43 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.