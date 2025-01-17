First Pacific Financial Purchases 32,773 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

DFIS opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.