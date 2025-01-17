First Pacific Financial Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,324,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $258.68 and a 1-year high of $336.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day moving average of $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
