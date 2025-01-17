First Pacific Financial Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,324,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $258.68 and a 1-year high of $336.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day moving average of $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.