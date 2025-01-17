Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Buys 14,320 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 454,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

