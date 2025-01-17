Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Has $22.29 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,512 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 13.3% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

