Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.