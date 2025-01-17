Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTSD opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $89.27 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.