FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 361730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

