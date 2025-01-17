FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $190.90 and last traded at $192.01. Approximately 34,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 151,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.14.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 475,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

