Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing RequirementsOn January 8, 2025, Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market regarding a deficiency in its Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS)

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gain Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Recommended Stories