Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

