Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 7,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.10. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

