GICTrade Price Tops $0.87 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $85.94 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.86642852 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

