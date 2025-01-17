Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 million, a P/E ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 0.61. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

