Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,100 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

