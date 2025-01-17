Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 12010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 128.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has a mineral portfolio of approximately 232 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; and precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

