Godsey & Gibb Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $489.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

