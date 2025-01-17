Golden Matrix Group Grants RSUs and Cash Bonuses to Executive Team

On January 12, 2025, Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors, with the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, had approved the grant of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and contingent cash bonuses to key members of its executive team.

Anthony Brian Goodman, who serves as Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary, and Board member, will receive 300,000 RSUs and a $300,000 contingent cash bonus. Zoran Milošević, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Matrix Group subsidiaries, will also be granted 300,000 RSUs and a $300,000 contingent cash bonus. Additional grants include 75,000 RSUs and a $75,000 contingent cash bonus for Weiting ‘Cathy’ Feng, the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Board member, as well as for Snežana Božović, Corporate Secretary of MeridianBet Group.

In addition to the executive team, three independent members of the Board of Directors will each receive 30,000 RSUs and a $30,000 contingent cash bonus. These grants are in recognition of services to be rendered through the end of 2025.

The RSUs and contingent cash bonuses provided by Golden Matrix Group are subject to specific performance metrics based on Revenue Targets and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (AEBITDA) goals for the year ending December 31, 2025. To receive the full benefit of the grants, Revenue and AEBITDA targets must be met as outlined in the company’s audited financial statements.

These grants were made in accordance with the company’s 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, and each recipient will enter into a Restricted Stock Grant Agreement to formalize the terms of the grants. The company will also grant Restricted Stock Units to certain employees, as detailed in the filing.

Upon completion of the necessary agreements, the grants will be subject to customary accelerated vesting terms and conditions. The Board of Directors and Compensation Committee will actively monitor the performance of the company to ensure that the established metrics are met accordingly.

No further details regarding the RSUs and cash bonuses were disclosed in the filing beyond the specifics outlined in the report.

This article is based on information provided in Golden Matrix Group’s recent 8-K filing with the SEC.

