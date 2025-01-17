Goldstone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBAG opened at $45.20 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.