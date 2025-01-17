Goldstone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

