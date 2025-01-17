Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys 2,407 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

