Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys 5,092 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

