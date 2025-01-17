Goldstone Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $159.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $446.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $161.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

