Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

