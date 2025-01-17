GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $68.05. 3,583,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,914,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 144.9% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

