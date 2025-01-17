Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares changing hands.
Great Lakes Graphite Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Graphite
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What is a support level?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.