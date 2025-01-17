Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares changing hands.

Great Lakes Graphite Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.

