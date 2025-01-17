Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

