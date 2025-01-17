Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,436,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

