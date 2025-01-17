Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.50), with a volume of 4644849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.52).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.81. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,080.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 36,666.67%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.