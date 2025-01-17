Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $260.17 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

