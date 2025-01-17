Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 10.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 110,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 36,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

