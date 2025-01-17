Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.34 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 163.90 ($2.01), with a volume of 1159801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.92).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Keystone Petroleum
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.