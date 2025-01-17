Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.34 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 163.90 ($2.01), with a volume of 1159801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

The firm has a market cap of £369.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,686.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97.



Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

