H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $62.28 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

