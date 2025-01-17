Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 223,379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

