Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF makes up about 7.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 282,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

