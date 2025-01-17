Head to Head Comparison: Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revelyst and Axon Enterprise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56 Axon Enterprise $1.56 billion 29.14 $174.23 million $3.87 154.37

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Revelyst. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44% Axon Enterprise 15.37% 7.50% 3.78%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Revelyst and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Revelyst and Axon Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelyst 0 0 0 0 0.00 Axon Enterprise 0 0 14 0 3.00

Axon Enterprise has a consensus target price of $504.92, indicating a potential downside of 15.48%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Revelyst.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Revelyst on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include axon officer safety plan; taser 10, taser7, taser X26P, taser X2, taser 7 CQ, and civilian series; cameras, such as axon body, axon flex, axon fleet, axon air, axon signal sidearm, axon signal vehicle, axon interview, and axon interview portable kit; software, including axon records, evidence, standards, commander, performance, auto-transcribe, justice, investigate, respond, and justice, my90, and redaction assistant; mobile applications, and training services, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. The company sells its products through its direct sales, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand bility to aggregate live video, data, and sensor feeds. It serves law enforcement, federal, correction, fire, EMS, campus, justice healthcare, retail, private security, and personal safety industries. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

