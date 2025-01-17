Head to Head Contrast: Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Crescent Capital BDC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $2.89 million 1.86 -$17.53 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.90 $83.84 million $2.55 7.59

Profitability

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

This table compares Bit Origin and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 47.06% 12.20% 5.57%

Volatility and Risk

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Origin and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 5 0 2.83

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Bit Origin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

