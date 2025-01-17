Head to Head Review: Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) and Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Zeta Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and Adstar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $728.72 million 6.15 -$187.48 million ($0.70) -26.95 Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Adstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

This table compares Zeta Global and Adstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -13.35% -45.22% -18.84% Adstar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zeta Global and Adstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 4 11 1 2.81 Adstar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 98.37%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Adstar.

Summary

Zeta Global beats Adstar on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as agile intelligence suite, which synthesizes Zeta’s data and data generated by its customers to uncover consumer insights that are translated into marketing programs; and CDP, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adstar

(Get Free Report)

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.