Head to Head Survey: IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) vs. Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and IMRIS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 382.07 -$4.65 million ($0.64) -4.94 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMRIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexalin Technology and IMRIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nexalin Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given IMRIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMRIS is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,407.98% -187.59% -167.21% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About IMRIS

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

