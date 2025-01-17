Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 27.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was up 27.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,401,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 700,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Buffett’s Sale of BAC Stock: A Smart Move or Missed Opportunity?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Energy Sector Shines in 2025: 2 Stocks Leading the Charge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Market Volatility Ahead? These 3 ETFs Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.