Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 192,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,319. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

