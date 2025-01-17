Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 52,779 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 497,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Trading Up 1.4 %

MasterBrand stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.55.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.