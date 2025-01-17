Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $733.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,347 shares of company stock valued at $12,311,491. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

