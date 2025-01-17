HI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $536,550.89 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $536,550.89 and approximately $81,522.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00005395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00006475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00019382 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $122,200.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

