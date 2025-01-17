Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BEEZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

