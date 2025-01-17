Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 63.8% in December

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hongli Group Trading Down 1.1 %
HLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.44.
