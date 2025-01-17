Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 63.8% in December

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hongli Group Trading Down 1.1 %

HLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

