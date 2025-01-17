HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.65 and traded as low as $127.38. HOYA shares last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 64,322 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

