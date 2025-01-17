IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $428.62 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

