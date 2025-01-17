Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

IPXXW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 7,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

