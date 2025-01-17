Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Informa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158. Informa has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.
About Informa
