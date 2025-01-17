Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Informa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158. Informa has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

